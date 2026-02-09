Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $64.3890, with a volume of 89121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF
About Main Sector Rotation ETF
The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure. SECT was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Main Funds.
