Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $64.3890, with a volume of 89121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Main Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1,823.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure. SECT was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Main Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.