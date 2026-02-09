WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $43.9480, with a volume of 31925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.1650.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $847.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

