Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.39, with a volume of 33485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

