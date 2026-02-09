iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXIGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.93 and last traded at $71.4930, with a volume of 103541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. Components primarily include consumer discretionary, consumer goods and consumer staples companies. The Index includes manufacturers and distributors of food, producers of non-durable household goods, and food and drug retailing companies.

