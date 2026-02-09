PARSIQ Trading 0% Lower This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 0% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $300.83 thousand and $32.57 thousand worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @0xreactive and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is reactive.network. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.reactive.network.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

