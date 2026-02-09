HI Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $137.34 thousand and $1.03 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000074 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00004955 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,114.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

