Savant Capital LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.87 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.