Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases New Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total value of $10,674,036.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 395,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,336,921.39. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 31,810 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $6,366,453.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 624,639 shares of company stock worth $103,844,778 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 360.29, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

