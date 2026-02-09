Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.76% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE:BVS opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
In other Bioventus news, Director Guy P. Nohra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,610 shares in the company, valued at $882,737.70. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bioventus, Inc (NYSE: BVS) is a global medical technology company focused on providing innovative therapeutic solutions to enhance patient care in musculoskeletal health. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products designed to promote bone healing, support joint health, and relieve pain non-invasively. Bioventus leverages biologic and biophysical approaches to deliver effective therapies that aim to accelerate recovery times and improve overall patient outcomes.
Bioventus’s product portfolio includes its flagship EXOGEN® Bone Healing System, an ultrasound-based device indicated for non-union fractures and fracture healing enhancement.
