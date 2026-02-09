Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.76% from the stock’s current price.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE:BVS opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bioventus news, Director Guy P. Nohra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,610 shares in the company, valued at $882,737.70. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 28.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus, Inc (NYSE: BVS) is a global medical technology company focused on providing innovative therapeutic solutions to enhance patient care in musculoskeletal health. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products designed to promote bone healing, support joint health, and relieve pain non-invasively. Bioventus leverages biologic and biophysical approaches to deliver effective therapies that aim to accelerate recovery times and improve overall patient outcomes.

Bioventus’s product portfolio includes its flagship EXOGEN® Bone Healing System, an ultrasound-based device indicated for non-union fractures and fracture healing enhancement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.