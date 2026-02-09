CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,558 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Key Stories Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $395.50 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.89, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.