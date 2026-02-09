CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,558 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition: CrowdStrike agreed to buy SGNL for about $740M to strengthen identity and identity?centric defenses against AI threats — expands product footprint and addresses a hot market vertical. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Acquires SGNL For $740M To Support Identity Security Against AI-Powered Threats
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial pipeline: CrowdStrike signed an MoU with Saudi Aramco to advance Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity transformation — potential large?scale reference and revenue opportunity in a major market. CrowdStrike Enters into MoU with Aramco to Advance Saudi Arabia’s Cybersecurity Transformation
- Positive Sentiment: Market positioning: Analyst commentary emphasizes CrowdStrike’s leading posture for AI?era threats — a structural tailwind that supports long?term growth expectations. CrowdStrike Remains In Prime Position Amid AI ‘Software Apocalypse:’ Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics: Tech/SaaS has been sharply weak (broad 30% SaaS decline cited), and marketwide dip?buying programs are driving today’s bounce rather than company?specific fundamental news. 3 SaaS Stocks Worth Buying Despite The Meltdown
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO George Kurtz sold ~28,853 shares (~$11.9M) and CFO Burt Podbere sold 7,871 shares (~$3.27M) in early February; the size/timing of Form 4s is pressuring sentiment. SEC Form 4 — George Kurtz Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation & growth concerns: Coverage highlights a ~22% 3?month slide, slowing revenue growth and rising costs — investors are re?pricing multiple and debating whether recent growth justifies current levels. CrowdStrike Plunges 22% in 3 Months: Time to Hold or Fold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term technical pressure: multiple days of declines and headlines about consecutive losing sessions are amplifying volatility and making short?term momentum unfavorable. CrowdStrike on track to log seventh straight session of losses
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $395.50 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.89, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
