Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.67%.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 3.7%

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITEY) is one of Japan’s largest real estate developers and a core company within the Mitsubishi corporate group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm is best known for large-scale urban development and property leasing, including landmark office districts and mixed-use complexes in central Tokyo. Its businesses span the full real estate value chain, from land acquisition and project development to leasing, sales, property and facility management, and real estate investment management.

The company’s commercial activities cover office buildings, retail and commercial facilities, residential housing, hotels and resorts, and logistics properties.

