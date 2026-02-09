Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Frasers Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 775 to GBX 800 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frasers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 950.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Frasers Group

Frasers Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 710.50 on Monday. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 534 and a 52-week high of GBX 775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 686.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 699.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 49.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frasers Group will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current year.

About Frasers Group

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.