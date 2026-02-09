NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 725 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 660 to GBX 730 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 690 to GBX 765 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 615 to GBX 630 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 692.86.

LON NWG opened at GBX 659.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 380.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 703.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 645.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 583.49.

In other news, insider Gill Whitehead bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 660 per share, for a total transaction of £3,300. Also, insider Geeta Gopalan acquired 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 per share, for a total transaction of £3,108.60. Insiders have bought a total of 4,281 shares of company stock worth $2,825,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

