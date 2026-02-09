Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF $FTRB Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,736 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Motco lifted its position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTRB opened at $25.42 on Monday. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $419.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

(Free Report)

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process. FTRB was launched on Jan 2, 2024 and is issued by Federated Hermes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.