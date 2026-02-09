17,150 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Bought by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

