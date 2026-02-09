Unilever (LON:ULVR) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 5,150 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unilever from GBX 5,400 to GBX 5,700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,711.67.

ULVR stock opened at GBX 5,250 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 4,122 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,796.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,637.72. The company has a market capitalization of £114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, insider Zoe Yujnovich bought 1,610 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,466 per share, with a total value of £71,902.60. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, 13 of which are in the top 50 consumer goods brands. Some of our iconic global brands include Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, Magnum, OMO and Surf.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance.

