Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $949,000 in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF $TCAL

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCAL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 521.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 386.8% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 51,447 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TCAL opened at $23.96 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $239.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (TCAL) is an exchange-traded fund managed by T. Rowe Price. The fund aims to provide regular distributions while seeking capital preservation and potential for capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing primarily in U.S. equities and employing a covered call options strategy. This approach involves writing call options on individual stocks to generate income through premiums, which can enhance current income and help offset potential downside risks.

