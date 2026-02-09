Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the third quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRZ shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Amrize in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

AMRZ opened at $58.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,711.72. This represents a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

