Francis Financial Inc. Has $25.67 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,567 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 887.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,358,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,003 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,621,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,745,000 after acquiring an additional 840,152 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 194.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after purchasing an additional 661,762 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,018,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,905,000 after buying an additional 446,367 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JIRE stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $80.02.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.