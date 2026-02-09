Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,100 Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $62,646,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $8,190,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,530,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Amrize in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amrize from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Amrize Price Performance

Amrize stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $234,711.72. The trade was a 67.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

