Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 80.5% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.39 on Monday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

