Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.5%

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $128.06 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

