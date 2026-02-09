J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,933 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $197.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.90 and its 200 day moving average is $219.84. The company has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

