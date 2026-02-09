Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 707 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $739.54 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $756.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

