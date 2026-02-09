Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th.

Nomad Foods has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nomad Foods to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $12.91 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.75 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.56%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

