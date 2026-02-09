Winmark Corporation (WINA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.

Winmark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Winmark has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $452.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.68. Winmark has a 12-month low of $295.79 and a 12-month high of $527.37.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Winmark in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Winmark presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children’s and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark’s franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

