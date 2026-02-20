Jabil, Inc. $JBL Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009,126 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.21% of Jabil worth $280,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 757.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,830,171.06. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total value of $102,870.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,200,068.11. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $262.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.71 and its 200-day moving average is $221.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

