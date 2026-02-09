REA Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.24 (ASX:REA)

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 74.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

