REA Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.24 (ASX:REA)

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 74.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
REA Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.
REA Group Company Profile
