BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.