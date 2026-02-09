Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,442 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 94.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 20,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $845,431.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 602,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,061,203.68. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,706. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 202.35%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

