Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9%

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $635.24 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $631.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.71.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.