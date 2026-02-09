Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Large net inflows are supporting the ETF — VOO logged a 5?day net inflow (~$6.5B) despite a small weekly decline, showing demand from investors reallocating to broad market exposure. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Inflows Despite Weekly Decline
- Positive Sentiment: Persistent messaging that VOO is a low?cost, simple way to track the market is attracting long?term buyers — the fund’s ultra?low fees and broad diversification remain a selling point for buy?and?hold investors. This Low-Cost Vanguard Fund Can Be a No-Brainer Option for Long-Term Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish macro/market views are boosting sentiment for S&P exposure — at least one Wall Street analyst sees substantial upside for the S&P 500 by 2030, which supports demand for VOO as the readiest S&P vehicle. 1 Brilliant Vanguard Index Fund to Buy Before It Soars 120%, According to a Wall Street Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/income comparison: VOO pays a market?level S&P dividend but yields less than dedicated dividend ETFs (e.g., SCHD or high?income Nasdaq products), so income?seeking investors may prefer those alternatives. SCHD vs. QQQI vs. VOO: Which Dividend ETF Offers the Most Income in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: analysis warns the market (and by extension VOO) looks priced for growth, making fresh equity entry less attractive to value?sensitive investors and increasing risk of a pullback if growth disappoints. Vanguard’s S&P 500 Tracker Faces a Market Priced for Growth, Not Cheap Entry
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term weakness: VOO has shown a recent weekly decline (~0.7%), a reminder that even broad indexes can pull back and that some flows may be timing?driven rather than purely buy?and?hold. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Inflows Despite Weekly Decline
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9%
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
