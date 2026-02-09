Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives $14.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.4286.

SVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE SVV opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.85 and a beta of 0.97. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In other Savers Value Village news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 57,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $531,472.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,712 shares in the company, valued at $918,347.52. This represents a 36.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

