TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $227.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.7333.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seaport Research Partners raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,916,068.58. Following the sale, the director owned 119,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,831.46. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $2,419,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,337.12. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,862 shares of company stock worth $34,020,148. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 840.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE TKO opened at $211.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.65.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

