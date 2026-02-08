Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $17.34. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 297,090 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMPUY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. HSBC set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Impala Platinum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Impala Platinum to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impala Platinum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

