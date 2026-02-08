Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $28.31. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands.
Ellomay Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $390.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.16 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 1.83%.
About Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.
The company’s core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.
