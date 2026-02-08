Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $28.31. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands.

Ellomay Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $390.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.16 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Institutional Trading of Ellomay Capital

About Ellomay Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,019,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 193,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,594,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after buying an additional 70,180 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ellomay Capital by 39.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.

The company’s core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.

