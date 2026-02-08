Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 35,375 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen International Stock Up 20.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.25.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

