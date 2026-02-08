MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09 and traded as low as GBX 0.09. MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.09, with a volume of 499 shares trading hands.

MediaZest Trading Up 11.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a market cap of £1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at MediaZest

In other news, insider James Abdool acquired 5,882,353 shares of MediaZest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.53. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM in February 2005.

