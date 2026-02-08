Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $8.96. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 110,312 shares.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 4.7%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America, Inc (OTCMKTS: ESOA) is an energy infrastructure services provider specializing in pipeline and facility construction, maintenance, and integrity management for the oil and gas industry. The company delivers turnkey solutions that encompass project planning, engineering, procurement, and construction for both onshore and nearshore pipeline systems.

Key services include design-build pipeline installation, trenchless technologies such as horizontal directional drilling, integrity management programs featuring inline inspection and right-of-way maintenance, and specialized field services like valve maintenance, hot-tap installations, and environmental remediation.

