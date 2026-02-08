Head to Head Contrast: Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) versus Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Kronos Advanced Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $59.12 million 4.79 -$19.98 million ($0.66) -23.17 Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kronos Advanced Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -19.15% -19.45% -12.24% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kronos Advanced Technologies beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as TSET, Inc. and changed its name to Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. in January 2001. Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

