Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.16 and traded as high as $20.68. Silicom shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 20,707 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Silicom Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.The company had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Silicom by 19.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Silicom in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicom by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel?based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge?computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high?performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom’s solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

