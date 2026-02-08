Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Holdings Boosted by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $23,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $37.17 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.