IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 7,765 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

