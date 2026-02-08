IFG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,020 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,413,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after acquiring an additional 354,876 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Teradyne Stock Up 10.7%

TER opened at $300.11 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $301.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat near-term guidance — Teradyne reported a clear earnings and revenue beat for the latest quarter and provided strong Q1 guidance, which underpins optimism about near-term cash flow and margins. Teradyne Trading Up on Earnings Beat

Q4 beat and upbeat near-term guidance — Teradyne reported a clear earnings and revenue beat for the latest quarter and provided strong Q1 guidance, which underpins optimism about near-term cash flow and margins. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded TER to a “Strong Buy” (Zacks Rank #1) after estimate momentum — the upgrade signals rising analyst conviction and likely attracts momentum buyers and quant models that follow Zacks ranks. Zacks Upgrade to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded TER to a “Strong Buy” (Zacks Rank #1) after estimate momentum — the upgrade signals rising analyst conviction and likely attracts momentum buyers and quant models that follow Zacks ranks. Positive Sentiment: Strategic push into AI/data-center test market — Teradyne announced a new data?center/AI test initiative, positioning it to capture rising demand for AI chip validation and cloud-scale test equipment, supporting longer-term growth expectations. Teradyne Leans Into AI Test Demand

Strategic push into AI/data-center test market — Teradyne announced a new data?center/AI test initiative, positioning it to capture rising demand for AI chip validation and cloud-scale test equipment, supporting longer-term growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions are mixed but trending higher for the year — several notes show sizeable upward revisions to Q1/Q2 and FY2026 numbers (and multi?year estimates), reflecting earnings momentum; these reinforce bullish models but depend on sustained demand. Earnings Estimates Rising for Teradyne

Analyst estimate revisions are mixed but trending higher for the year — several notes show sizeable upward revisions to Q1/Q2 and FY2026 numbers (and multi?year estimates), reflecting earnings momentum; these reinforce bullish models but depend on sustained demand. Negative Sentiment: Northland’s note is mixed and conservative — Northland keeps a “Market Perform” rating, cuts some Q3/Q4 2026 EPS forecasts and assigns a $270 price target (below the current market price), introducing near-term skepticism and a valuation cap for more conservative investors. Northland Market Perform Note

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.