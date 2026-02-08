The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Position Lowered by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Key Headlines Impacting Estee Lauder Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Estee Lauder Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full?year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Business Wire: Fiscal Q2 Results

Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full?year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Positive Sentiment: Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re?rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Benzinga: Citigroup Upgrade

Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re?rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Benzinga: PT Changes

Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short?term growth versus longer?term restructuring benefits. Benzinga: Telsey Reaffirmation

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short?term growth versus longer?term restructuring benefits. Negative Sentiment: Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full?year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near?term headwind. CNBC: Tariff Headwinds

Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full?year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near?term headwind. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell?off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near?term profit expectations. Investopedia: What Dragged Shares Lower

Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell?off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near?term profit expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary questioning EL’s valuation and the pace of the turnaround have amplified volatility — several headlines ask whether to trim positions after the drop, keeping sentiment fragile in the near term. Forbes: Should You Cut Your Position?

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE EL opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -199.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Featured Stories

