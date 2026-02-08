SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 3.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $38,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

