German American Bancorp Inc. Has $105.30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 9.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc. owned about 1.52% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $105,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.0488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

