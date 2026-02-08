First Advantage Co. $FA Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,520 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of First Advantage worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Advantage by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 105.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Advantage by 503.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered First Advantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

First Advantage Trading Down 2.0%

First Advantage stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage is a global provider of background screening, identity verification and workforce risk management solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that help employers verify candidate credentials, manage regulatory compliance and mitigate risk throughout the employee lifecycle. Its platform is built to integrate with leading human capital management and applicant tracking systems, enabling a seamless and scalable experience for organizations of all sizes.

The company’s core offerings include pre-employment and continuous background screening, digital identity verification, drug and health testing, and ongoing employee monitoring.

