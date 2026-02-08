First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 190.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY opened at $112.67 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $143.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

