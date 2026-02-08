Lear Corporation $LEA Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Lear worth $49,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lear by 1,384.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 34.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 3.7%

LEA stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on Lear in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $590,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,383.48. The trade was a 24.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lear

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Lear reported EPS of $3.41 and revenue near $6.0B, with year?over?year revenue growth driven by Seating and E?Systems; this beat consensus and is the principal reason the stock rallied. Lear Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results beat expectations — Lear reported EPS of $3.41 and revenue near $6.0B, with year?over?year revenue growth driven by Seating and E?Systems; this beat consensus and is the principal reason the stock rallied. Positive Sentiment: Hit a new 52?week high on the earnings news, signaling strong investor momentum and renewed optimism about growth and profitability. Lear Hits New 52-Week High

Hit a new 52?week high on the earnings news, signaling strong investor momentum and renewed optimism about growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/style commentary highlights LEA as both a momentum and value candidate — Zacks pieces emphasize favorable style scores that can attract diverse investor demand. Momentum Article

Analyst/style commentary highlights LEA as both a momentum and value candidate — Zacks pieces emphasize favorable style scores that can attract diverse investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Other news items in the feed (cultural/theater pieces and broader AI commentary) are unrelated to Lear’s fundamentals and unlikely to move the stock. King Lear Review

Other news items in the feed (cultural/theater pieces and broader AI commentary) are unrelated to Lear’s fundamentals and unlikely to move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target adjustment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $123 to $131 but kept an “equal weight” rating — that target is below the stock’s current level, suggesting limited near?term upside from this shop. Wells Fargo Note

Analyst target adjustment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $123 to $131 but kept an “equal weight” rating — that target is below the stock’s current level, suggesting limited near?term upside from this shop. Negative Sentiment: A conflicting earnings transcript excerpt circulated claiming a miss (anomalous $1.58 EPS figure). This appears inconsistent with multiple published reports showing a beat; investors should rely on the audited release and reconciliations. Earnings Call Transcript

About Lear

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

