Quaker Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $739.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $756.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.